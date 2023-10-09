Republicans weigh rules change to avoid House floor ‘chaos’ during speaker vote

House Republicans walked out of a nearly three-hour conference meeting on Monday night united over a sense of urgency in needing to pick a new speaker — and little else.

45 REPUBLICANS CALL FOR HOUSE RULES OVERHAUL AFTER MCCARTHY OUSTER: 'ASHAMED AND EMBARRASSED' Multiple lawmakers indicated to Fox News Digital after their closed-door Monday meeting that the vote on raising that threshold was expected before the closed-door election. Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern suggested he was learning in favor of the rule.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Biden's team worried House chaos might impact aid to IsraelIsrael is expected to go on a massive counter-offensive in Gaza that could take several weeks.

‘Unmitigated s—show’: House Republicans fume over speaker vacancy amid Israel crisisThe crisis in Israel has put renewed scrutiny on the power vacuum within the House of Representatives that's ground most of Congress' daily duties to a halt.

Republicans Face Critical Week to Elect New House SpeakerSteve Scalise and Jim Jordan to face off for party’s nod later this week

With McCarthy out and infighting in, can Republicans hold on to House majority?Cami Mondeaux is a congressional reporter. She started with the Washington Examiner as a copy editor, later joining the breaking news team and eventually settling on the Congress beat. A Utah native, Cami graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City in 2021 and covered state government as a breaking news reporter for KSL News Radio. Follow her on X for the latest updates on news in the D.C. area and beyond: cami_mondeaux.

Attack on Israel underscores 'irresponsibility' of Republicans paralyzing House with speaker fight: ChristieThe 2024 candidate said the U.S. should try to keep the conflict from spreading.

Nikki Haley to House Republicans amid speaker turmoil: 'We need to get united'GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley urged House Republicans on Sunday to end the 'chaos' caused by ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker and quickly choose a new one.