Republicans tweak Brewers stadium repair plan to cut the total public contribution by $54 million

FILE - American Family Field is seen Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republican legislators announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that they have scaled back their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium by $54 million, clearing the way for a vote on the state Assembly floor next week. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)MADISON, Wis.

Reports commissioned by the Brewers and another by a state consultant found American Family Field’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced, its luxury suites and technology such as its sound system and video scoreboard need upgrades, and its signature retractable roof needs repairs. Fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work, too.

Assembly Republicans released a bill in September that called for the state to contribute $411 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute a combined $200 million from 2024 through 2050. headtopics.com

The team so far has not threatened to leave Milwaukee if it doesn’t get public help, but relocation is always a possibility if a city willing to pay the team’s bills steps forward.IndyCar to return to Milwaukee Mile in 2024.

Republicans touted the proposal, stressing that income taxes on Brewers employees would cover the state’s expenditures and residents would not face any new taxes. But Milwaukee-area leaders argued the cash-strapped city and county. The city increased its sales tax by 2% and the county doubled its sales tax this year as part ofRep. headtopics.com

The state’s contribution remains unchanged. The plan also assumes the Brewers will stick to their $100 million commitment. The changes also call for a study on developing restaurants and bars on the stadium’s parking lots to generate more sales taxes.

The Assembly’s state affairs committee approved the changes Thursday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the full chamber will vote Tuesday. He called the new plan a “win-win-win” for the Brewers, local leaders and the state. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Wisconsin GOP to vote on banning youth transgender surgery, barring transgender girls from sportsRepublicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have passed legislation that would limit...

Chicago area man buys 1981 DeLorean, with less than 1,000 miles, found in Wisconsin barnThe iconic stainless steel car with gull wing doors had been sitting in a Wisconsin barn for decades, and he tracked it down with the help of social media.

Wisconsin GOP leader reveals names of former justices he asked to look at impeachmentWisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker revealed the names of the three former state Supreme Court justices he asked to investigate possible impeachment of a sitting justice for the first time in a court filing made public Wednesday

Wisconsin GOP leader reveals names of former justices he asked to look at impeachmentWisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker revealed the names of the three former state Supreme Court justices he asked to investigate possible impeachment of a sitting justice for the first time in a court filing made public Wednesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos floated impeaching liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she did not recuse from a redistricting lawsuit seeking to toss GOP-drawn legislative district boundary maps. She is not recusing. Vos asked three former justices to review the possi

Wisconsin legislature advances child transition surgery ban, and governor vows vetoBreccan F. Thies is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. He previously covered education and culture issues at Breitbart News. A Virginia native, Thies graduated from the University of Virginia in 2019, where he earned a degree in foreign affairs and minored in history. You can follow him on X: BreccanFThies.

This naked bike ride in Wisconsin rubs people the wrong wayBrendan Clarey is an education editor who lives outside Detroit.