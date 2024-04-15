Republicans Trust Trump More Than News Media on Ukraine and Russia Conflict

An overwhelming majority of Republicans find former President Donald Trump more trustworthy than the news media when it comes to information on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.conducted between April 9 and 12, which surveyed 2,399 American adults, found that when it came to getting information regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia , 79 percent of Republicans said they trusted Trump.

The poll also found that Republicans who trusted Trump were less likely to support sending military and monetary aid to Ukraine compared to 60 percent of Republicans who said they trusted the Pentagon for information. Fifty-six percent of Republicans revealed that they trusted conservative news media outlets more for information regarding the Ukraine and Russia conflict, 33 percent of Republicans said they trusted journalists who were in the war zone, while 27 percent said they trusted the State Department.For information about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Republicans put their trust of Donald Trump higher than the U.S. military/Pentagon, among other sources and media.

Lawmakers, Privacy Experts Sound Alarm on Most ‘Terrifying Expansions of Government Surveillance’ in History in Spy Powers Bill

Republicans Donald Trump News Media Ukraine Russia Conflict Trust Poll Aid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poll: Majority of Republicans Find Donald Trump More Trustworthy Than Media on Ukraine-RussiaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

United Kingdom desperate to persuade Trump Republicans to approve Ukraine aidBritish Foreign Secretary David Cameron is making a 'very emotional' appeal for House Speaker Mike Johnson to allow a vote on new U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troopsUkraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion. The new mobilization law came into force Wednesday, a day after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it. Ukraine’s parliament passed it last year.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine parliament passes law to boost conscripts and fill army ranksUkraine’s parliament has passed a law that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft. Lawmakers dragged their feet for months over the law, which is expected to be unpopular.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Kremlin Responds to Trump's Reported Plan to End Russia's War on UkraineThe Kremlin has stated that it is impossible to evaluate former President Donald Trump's reported plan to end Russia's war on Ukraine without more detail and confirmation. Moscow and Kyiv are exploring possible diplomatic openings resulting from the 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Trump Believed Ukraine ‘Must Be Part Of Russia,’ Ex-Adviser Reportedly Claims In New BookI cover national politics, with a focus on elections and the White House. Prior to joining Forbes, I wrote about New York politics for City & State magazine and The New York Post. I am based in New York City.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »