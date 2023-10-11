Republicans tap Steve Scalise as pick for next House speaker

House Republicans chose Majority Leader Steve Scalise as their pick to be speaker of the House ahead of an expected floor vote this afternoon.

Scalise (R-La.) edged out House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) 113-99 in the closed-door balloting, a vote that exposed still-raw feelings in the GOP conference following last week’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.

“There was a vote,” said a visibly annoyed Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a supporter of Jordan, “and there was someone who won.” House Republicans chose Majority Leader Steve Scalise as their pick to be speaker of the House ahead of an expected floor vote this afternoon.Before picking Scalise, Republicans defeated a proposed rule change that would have raised the threshold to be the party’s speaker nominee to 217, an outright majority of all current members of Congress. headtopics.com

Israeli mom whose kids were abducted by Hamas goes off on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell: 'I can't be sympathetic'Over 100 best-selling products you need from AmazonPrime Day Apple deals: Save on celeb-loved AirPods, Apple Watches,...

Read more:

nypost »

House Speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise to address House Republicans todayThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

House speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise to address House Republicans todayThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Steve Scalise confident in speaker bid as Republicans deliberate: ‘We have the votes to do it’Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to discuss Republican deliberations over who will become the next speaker of the House.

Texas Republicans split on Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan for speakerBreaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.

Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan face a tense and divided GOP in House speaker fightSahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.

Who are Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, the candidates for House speaker?Eden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold. Originally from San Diego, California, Eden wrote for the Daily Camera and Denver Life Magazine before moving to Washington to work for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.Follow her on X: eden_villalovas.