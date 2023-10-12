Republicans slam Trump’s comments on Netanyahu and Hezbollah

The rebukes of Donald Trump from members of his own party, including Mike Lawler (center), come after the former president began unexpectedly criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

“Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the greatest state sponsor of terrorism, these are states and entities that are focused on wiping Israel off the face of the earth. That is neither smart nor good,” Rep.(R-N.Y.), who represents a district that voted for President Joe Biden by double digits, told NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Thursday. “This is a fight of good versus evil.

: “Women, children, elderly, Israelis, and Americans alike have been slaughtered by these evil terrorists. It is never acceptable to praise deranged murderers or undermine one of our closest allies in their darkest hour. headtopics.com

The rebukes of Trump from members of his own party come after the former president and frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary beganon Wednesday in light of Israel’s ongoing war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” Trump said in an interview for Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” that was featured on television on Wednesday night. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down,” Trump said. “That was a very terrible thing. headtopics.com

Trump went on to say that he had “a bad experience with Israel as president,” when his administration carried out a targeted airstrike in January 2020 to kill the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, leader of the paramilitary Quds Force, who was in Baghdad at the time. According to Trump, Netanyahu refused to help the U.S. carry out the airstrikes.

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Trump faults Netanyahu, calls Hezbollah ‘very smart’ amid Israel warGOP rival Ron DeSantis criticized the remark as ‘absurd.”

Trump criticizes Netanyahu, calls Hezbollah 'very smart'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Trump praises Hezbollah as ‘very smart’ and criticizes Netanyahu amid Israel warThe remark drew condemnation from one of his Republican rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump knocks Israeli PM Netanyahu, calls Hezbollah ‘smart’“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing, I will say that,” Trump said.

Israel-Hamas War: Will Iran-backed Hezbollah join the fight?Matt Bradley is a London-based foreign correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC.

Trump criticized for calling Hezbollah 'very smart' as he talked of potential risk to IsraelThe former president also called Israel's defense minister a 'jerk.'