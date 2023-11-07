Republicans seek trifecta of victories in crucial governor races

Voters in Kentucky, Mississippi and Virginia are heading to the polls Tuesday as Republicans look to complete a trifecta of victories in crucial governor races, as well as grow their majorities in the Virginia state legislature in hopes of building momentum for the party ahead of the 2024 elections where control of the White House and both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is vying to unseat incumbent Democrat Gov.

Andy Beshear in Kentucky while Democrat Brandon Presley, the second cousin to famed rock-n-roll legend Elvis Presley, is hoping to do the same to incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in Mississippi. Virginia Republicans are aiming to build on the slim majority they hold in the House of Delegates (51-46) and win control of the state Senate where Democrats hold the upper hand (22-17) to show the party remains competitive in the battleground state that has increasingly leaned left in recent presidential elections and other statewide offices. DEMOCRAT GOV. ANDY BESHEAR SAYS KENTUCKY GOVERNOR RACE ‘HAS NOTHING TO DO’ WITH BIDEN AS VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS Wins for Republicans in Kentucky and Mississippi would mark three major victories for the party after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry flipped the state's governor seat red last month when he defeated his opponent who was endorsed by term-limited Democrat Gov. John Bel Edward

