Republicans Question Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas on Southern Border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced questioning from Republicans over his handling of the southern border. Mayorkas testified before the House Homeland Security Committee about foreign threats to the United States. The hearing took on new significance after a failed impeachment vote against Mayorkas.

