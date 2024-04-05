Republicans Push for Renaming Washington Dulles Airport After Trump

Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., need to be "bold" and stand behind a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former President Donald Trump , Tennessee GOP Rep. Andy Ogles told Newsmax on Thursday. In an interview on "Wake Up America," Ogles — who has joined at least a half-dozen other Republicans pushing for the name change of one of the D.C. area's major airports to Donald J.

Trump International Airport — argued that even without a clear path of passage in the Senate, "you always swing for the fences." "We have an obligation to do our jobs and part of that is to honor the former president and to set the stage," he said. "We've got to win the House, the Senate, and the White House in the 2024 elections. And that means we've got to get Donald Trump elected, and so let's send a message to America, let's just send a message to our allies that we're serious about this, and we're going to win

Republicans Washington Dulles International Airport Donald Trump Renaming Senate Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Republicans Push to Rename Washington Dulles Airport After TrumpHouse Republicans are proposing to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport. The legislation has been co-sponsored by several Republican representatives.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

House Republicans Seek to Rename Washington Dulles Airport after Donald TrumpA group of House Republicans is spearheading a longshot effort to rename the largest airport in the Washington, D.C.-area — to honor former President Donald Trump. H.R. 7845 would designate the Washington Dulles International Airport the 'Donald J. Trump International Airport.' The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State in the Cold War era under former President Dwight Eisenhower.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Mobile Passport Control App Eases Travel at Washington Dulles International AirportU.S. Customs and Border Protection is expanding the use of the Mobile Passport Control app to process the increasing number of passengers traveling internationally at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

House Republicans push to rename Dulles airport after TrumpThe Democrat who represents Dulles suggested Republicans “find a federal prison” to name after Trump.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

House Republicans want to name Virginia's Dulles Airport after Donald TrumpA Pennsylvania lawmaker on Capitol Hill is hoping to change the name of Virginia's busiest airport to recognize former President Donald Trump.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

House Republicans seek to rename Dulles Airport after TrumpThe bill to name the Virginia airport after the polarizing 2024 presidential candidate faces tough odds in Congress.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »