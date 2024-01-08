Republicans' negotiator optimistic about potential border and immigration deal

Republicans' top negotiator on a potential border and immigration deal that could unlock tens of billions in aid for Ukraine said on Sunday that lawmakers could release the text of an agreement as soon as this week. Sen. James Lankford's optimistic remarks are the latest sign that his discussions with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Chris Murphy could bear fruit after several days of urgent talks in Washington last week and months of behind-the-scenes discussions.

The trio and the Biden administration are honing in on an agreement that could raise the standard for claiming asylum and potentially deliver new expulsion and enforcement authorities to the administration. It would also provide significant new resources for border adjudication and staffing





