Republicans Move To Expel George Santos Over Deluge Of Lies

Led by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), House Republicans introduced a measure Thursday to force a vote on removing Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress over his history of promoting falsehoods about himself and his campaign.Santos is facing nearly two dozen charges of fraud and other financial crimes in a New York federal court and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

D’Esposito’s measure is a privileged resolution, which the House typically must act on within two legislative...

Read more:

AllSidesNow »

House Republicans push to expel Rep. George Santos amid new chargesA resolution would require a two-thirds vote in the House of Representative for Santos to be expelled. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to be arraigned on new chargesRep. George Santos will appear in court Friday to face new federal fraud and money laundering charges leveled against him earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to be arraigned on new chargesRep. George Santos will appear in court Friday to face new federal fraud and money laundering charges leveled against him earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to enter plea on new fraud, identity theft chargesSantos hinted he would plead not guilty to the latest charges, and he repeated his vow not to resign from Congress. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to fraud charges, trial set for September 2024Trial was set for Sept. 9, 2024 and is expected to last three weeks. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to campaign finance fraud chargesNew York Republicans introduce resolution to expel George Santos Read more ⮕