Republicans mocked for chaotic behavior on Capitol Hill

As tensions and divisions within the GOP plunged Capitol Hill into chaos on Tuesday, Republicans were mocked for their less-than-upstanding behavior on social media, with users dismissing lawmakers as 'toddlers.' In a series of separate incidents on Tuesday, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who represents California's 20th District, reportedly got into a physical altercation with one of the lawmakers who ousted him last month, while Rep. James Comer of Kentucky called Rep.

Jared Moskowitz of Florida, a Democrat, a 'smurf'—a little blue Belgian comic character. On the same day, Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma challenged union leader Sean O'Brien to a physical fight in the middle of a Senate hearing after reading out tweets in which the Teamsters president had called him a 'clown' and 'fraud.' The chaos unfolded in the Capitol Hill building at a time when Congress is trying to avert a government shutdown before the holidays. That hasn't gone unnoticed by members of the public and Democratic lawmakers, who reacted with mockery to the turbulent behavior of the GOP members

