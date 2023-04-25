Republicans hire Ohio consultant to draw new election map

Republicans who control the state House did hire a consultant from Ohio to draw their new election map. The state’s Republican-controlled legislature in October approved maps that are expected to reduce the number of North Carolina Democrats in Congress from seven to three or four. New legislative maps are also expected to enable Republicans to maintain majorities in the state House and Senate. Contacted by PolitiFact, Republican leaders didn’t dispute Ager’s claim.

However, they did point out that North Carolina legislators on both sides of the aisle have a history of spending taxpayer dollars on independent redistricting consultants and of drawing maps out of the public eye

