Republicans float repealing motion to vacate rule that led to McCarthy ouster

When McCarthy ran for speaker in January, the California Republican made a number of concessions to rank-and-file lawmakers in exchange for their support in the leadership elections. Part of that deal was a rule change to allow a single member to raise a motion to vacate, which would then force a vote on the measure.

Some members indicated that rule could be up for negotiation as they consider a new speaker, noting it would likely be something candidates would run on as part of their platform. “I think they’ll reconsider some things,” added Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who voted to remove McCarthy. “I think they might take [the motion to vacate rule] out.”

“I’d have to have a longer conversation about it,” Arrington said when asked whether or not he’d support a rules change. “But I think the rules that we adopted are good. headtopics.com

"Personal politics should never again be used to trump the will of 96% of House conservatives," the caucus said in a joint statement."Any candidate for speaker must explain to us how what happened on Tuesday will never happen again.

