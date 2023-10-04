Republicans float repealing motion to vacate rule that led to McCarthy ouster

When McCarthy ran for speaker in January, the California Republican made a number of concessions to rank-and-file lawmakers in exchange for their support in the leadership elections. Part of that deal was a rule change to allow a single member to raise a motion to vacate, which would then force a vote on the measure.
Some members indicated that rule could be up for negotiation as they consider a new speaker, noting it would likely be something candidates would run on as part of their platform. “I think they’ll reconsider some things,” added Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who voted to remove McCarthy. “I think they might take [the motion to vacate rule] out.”
“I’d have to have a longer conversation about it,” Arrington said when asked whether or not he’d support a rules change. “But I think the rules that we adopted are good. headtopics.com
"Personal politics should never again be used to trump the will of 96% of House conservatives," the caucus said in a joint statement."Any candidate for speaker must explain to us how what happened on Tuesday will never happen again.
Rep. Alford to Newsmax: House GOP 'Cannot Waste Time' Booting McCarthyRep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans 'cannot waste time' considering a motion to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., when eight more funding bills need to be passed before Nov. 17.