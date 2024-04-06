Republicans' Fiscal Irresponsibility and Negative Impact on the Economy

The GOP is fiscally irresponsible in all sorts of ways. Republicans are worse for the economy overall, worse for gross domestic product, worse for the budget deficit and national debt , worse for the trade deficit , worse for job growth , worse for wage increases, worse for inequality, worse for the stock market , and worse for much else. No modern Republican president has ever reduced the deficit in any year with any budget.

Every Republican president raised the federal budget deficit by overspending wildly on the military, the wealthy, and other wasteful things that don't constructively add to our economy or society. Republicans continue to push their trickle-down economics, which has not worked in the over 40 years it was tried, and very little of the wealth given to the already wealthy actually trickles down. The only three modern presidents to reduce the budget deficit have been Bill Clinton (who eliminated it and created a surplus), Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, all Democrats

GOP Republicans Economy Fiscal Irresponsibility Deficit National Debt Trade Deficit Job Growth Wage Increases Inequality Stock Market Trickle-Down Economics Budget Deficit Democratic Presidents

