Republicans Fight to Standstill in House Speaker Race

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/steve-scalise-struggles-to-build-support-for-house-speaker-post-99be48e6teetered near collapse Thursday after Rep. Steve Scalise (R., La.) failed to win over critics blocking him from the gavel, prolonging a fight that has paralyzed the chamber for more than a week.This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

These House Republicans say they won't vote for Steve Scalise as House speakerHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise, selected by his party to be House speaker, can only afford to lose four Republican votes in the House floor election.

Ohio House Republicans sue House speaker, fight for campaign fund controlOn this week's Face the State, we discuss the tech boom coming to New Albany, the rise in homelessness in central Ohio and Jim Jordan's bid for House speaker.

House speaker vote live updates: What happens next after Scalise’s nomination by RepublicansThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Support for Scalise speakership waning as more House Republicans come out in oppositionCami Mondeaux is a congressional reporter. She started with the Washington Examiner as a copy editor, later joining the breaking news team and eventually settling on the Congress beat. A Utah native, Cami graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City in 2021 and covered state government as a breaking news reporter for KSL News Radio.

Speaker vote: Scalise and House Republicans could be facing another floor fiascoBrady Knox is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner with a particular focus on Russia, Eastern Europe, and foreign affairs. Hailing from Pittsburgh, he graduated from Miami University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian studies and political science. He was in St.

House GOP delays vote on next speaker after Republicans nominate ScaliseThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics