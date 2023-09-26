Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate

Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate as top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of Donald Trump failed to qualify after making the first debate. Hutchinson's campaign says he'll also go to Michigan to hold a press conference criticizing Trump.

Ahead of the debate, many participants were meeting with top supporters, donors and reporters to make the case that they are best positioned going forward.

Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by conservatives who oppose Trump, said that while he still believes the former president will ultimately be the Republican nominee in 2024, Wednesday's debate offers a chance for others to make up ground.

“There are opportunities in the offing because Trump is taking this for granted,” Galen said. The site is symbolic given that Reagan has long been a Republican icon whose words and key moments still shape GOP politics today. But in addition to fighting with the Reagan library's leaders, Trump has reshaped the party and pushed away from traditional GOP policy positions — including a muscular foreign policy and opposition to Moscow. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Cassidy Hutchinson tells Republicans to move past former President Donald Trump'I don’t know why they’re so willing to support him,' Hutchinson said.

Former Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will lose if Donald Trump is nomineeFormer House Speaker Paul Ryan says that Republicans will lose the presidential election if Donald Trump is the nominee and that he expects hard-right followers of Trump to force a government shutdown within days.

Former Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will lose if Donald Trump is nomineeFormer House Speaker Paul Ryan says that Republicans will lose the presidential election if Donald Trump is the nominee and that he expects hard-right followers of Trump to force a government shutdown within days

Trump attacks “Radical Left” Gov. Shapiro’s automatic voter registration as bad for RepublicansFormer President Donald Trump said on social media that automatic voter registration is bad for Republicans.

Mary Trump issues ominous prediction about Donald TrumpThe estranged niece of the former president has hit out at his comments about the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Republicans' anti-Trump effort flounders as the former president cruises aheadRepublicans hoping for a 2024 standard-bearer other than Trump worry that it may be too late.

, the former New Jersey governor, who has built his White House bid around slamming Trump.Asa Hutchinson

failed to qualify after making the first debate. Hutchinson's campaign says he'll also go to Michigan to hold a press conference criticizing Trump.

Ahead of the debate, many participants were meeting with top supporters, donors and reporters to make the case that they are best positioned going forward.

Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by conservatives who oppose Trump, said that while he still believes the former president will ultimately be the Republican nominee in 2024, Wednesday's debate offers a chance for others to make up ground.

“There are opportunities in the offing because Trump is taking this for granted,” Galen said.

The site is symbolic given that Reagan has long been a Republican icon whose words and key moments still shape GOP politics today. But in addition to fighting with the Reagan library's leaders, Trump has reshaped the party and pushed away from traditional GOP policy positions — including a muscular foreign policy and opposition to Moscow.

While Reagan is remembered for going to a divided Berlin and calling on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall," Trump has often sympathized with Russian President Vladimir Putin and recently said, “I was the apple of his eye.”in a recent speech, called on conservatives

to reject Trump's"siren song of populism." But Ramaswamy attacked Pence in the first debate by declaring"it's not morning in America" — a reversal of Reagan's famous 1984 campaign slogan — and saying Republicans following Reagan were out of step with a Trump-dominated party.

“The sad thing is, the irony — and I don’t know how many people there will get it — is that Ronald Reagan could not get the Republican nomination today,” said former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who is now teaming with Democratic voices to promote the centrist Forward Party."He’s not far enough out there.”Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Listen