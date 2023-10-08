Republicans eye leveraging Israel-Palestine escalation in US elections

The Republican Party sees a political "opportunity" in the Hamas attack on Israel, as potential candidates like Trump, DeSantis, and Pence label Biden a weak president.has opened up a new front in the US election campaign as Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of being soft in his defence of Israel and in his handling of Iran.

Americans will choose a new president and control of Congress in November 2024, with Biden, 80, seeking another term in a race that looks likely to pit him against former president"The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as weak and ineffective and with a very weak leader," he said.

A stern-faced Biden gave a short speech from the White House on Saturday to stress firm US support for Israel. "In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere that the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back."in Iranian oil revenue frozen in South Korea in exchange for the release of five Americans who were being held prisoner in Iran. headtopics.com

Senator Rick Scott, for instance, said that in unfreezing that money - it was transferred to a bank account in Qatar for use only for humanitarian purposes - the United States had in effect financed the Hamas attack, which won praise from Iran.

- Realisation of an independent, geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, cannot be delayed

Read more:

trtworld »

Israel-Palestine conflict live updates: At least 150 dead in Israel after Hamas attack.This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Live blog: Hundreds killed in Gaza, Israel in Israel-Palestine escalationOrgy of bloodshed continues as Israeli forces launch air strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave following Hamas blitzkrieg in illegal settlements and towns near Gaza-Israel fence.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflictThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Turkish FM Fidan holds several talks over Israel-Palestine clashFrom US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Jordanian and Spanish foreign ministers, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engages with several top rung diplomats.