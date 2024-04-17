Republicans Defending Trump on TV Hope to Become His 2024 Running Mate

As it happens, though, some of the people currently defending Trump against the Manhattan district attorney’s claim that he falsified business records to cover up the hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election do want something from the ex-president: to be named his 2024 running mate . And while they’d probably skip time with their own families to make excuses for him regardless, right now they’re hoping their slavish devotion to him is rewarded in a big way.

” On Monday on CNN, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum dubbed the proceedings “a sham trial,” claiming, “If this was brought against anybody other than President Trump, this would have been a misdemeanor.” He contended that the alleged crimes constituted “a boring business filing case,” as though entertainment value is a requirement for prosecuting someone.

Republicans Trump TV Running Mate 2024

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Charlie Kirk and Trump sent Nebraska Republicans scrambling on change to state's 2024 electorsThe proposal faces several major obstacles to moving forward.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Republicans' rabid loyalty to Trump could cost them 2024 electionMichael Steele is a co-host of 'The Weekend,' which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

Here Are the Performers and Presenters for the 2024 CMT Music Awards2024 CMT Music Awards: All the performers and presenters at the 2024 CMTs.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »