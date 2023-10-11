Republicans are divided on far-right move to remove McCarthy as House speaker, an AP-NORC poll shows

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Only one-quarter of Republicans say they approve of the stunning decision by a small group of House Republicans to remove the California lawmaker from his post during a vote last week. Three in 10 Republicans believe it was a mistake for a small faction of the party, and all Democrats, to support a motion ejecting McCarthy from the speakership.

About 4 in 10 Republicans (43%) say they neither approve nor disapprove.

“That’s sort of going over to the enemy in my thinking, so in that respect, I thoroughly disapprove of the speaker’s actions,” the 84-year-old said. It is the same argument the eight far-right members who voted for McCarthy's removal made on the floor of the House last week. That decision and Democrats’ willingness to join along has since thrown the House and its Republican leadership into disarray as the majority is now rushing to vote in a new speaker this week to lead them during this divisive moment. headtopics.com

“(Democrats and Republicans) are supposed to work together, and they forget that,” she said. “They’re in their own bubble and they forget that the rest of the country is not Washington, or it’s not the state capitals.

A quarter of Democrats also disapprove of McCarthy being removed, despite all their representatives voting in favor of the motion. Thirty percent of Democrats approve. Overall, a majority of Americans continue to say U.S. spending is too high, but have little appetite for cuts to major programs. And Americans are split on which party would do a better job handling the federal budget, with 27% saying Democrats and 26% Republicans. A third of Americans say they trust neither party. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

US House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go backUS House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go back

US House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go backLess than a week after becoming the first U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives voted out by his own caucus, Republican Kevin McCarthy told a radio interviewer on Monday he would take the job back if asked to, as his colleagues contemplated their next move.

Kevin McCarthy says he would return as speaker if House Republicans want him backRep. Kevin McCarthy said Monday that he would take back his speakership if the GOP conference asks him to return after voting to remove him last week.

As Republicans split over future House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leaderRepublicans have no clear idea who will be the next U.S. House speaker, leaving an unprecedented power vacuum in Congress and severely limiting America's ability to quickly respond to the crisis in Israel.

Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans are hitting trouble trying to nominate a new speakerStalemated over a new House speaker, the Republican majority is scheduled to convene behind closed doors to try to vote on a nominee. But lawmakers say Wednesday's private ballots to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy could take a while. Two leading contenders, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan appear to be splitting the vote. McCarthy was openly ready to reclaim the gavel he just lost, but told colleagues at a candidate forum late Tuesday not to put his name up

Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans are hitting trouble trying to nominate a new speakerStalemated over a new House speaker, the Republican majority is scheduled to convene behind closed doors to try to vote on a nominee.