Republican Strategist Advises Biden to Highlight Trump's Promise to Free Jan. 6 Inmates

Republican strategist Karl Rove suggests that President Joe Biden 's campaign should focus on Donald Trump 's promise to free the Jan. 6 inmates as one of his first acts. Rove believes that highlighting this outrageous promise could help Biden gain traction in his campaign.

Republican Strategist Karl Rove President Joe Biden Donald Trump Jan. 6 Inmates Campaign Promise Traction

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Endorses Republican Who Condemned Him After Jan. 6 RiotRepresentative Nancy Mace previously said she held the former president 'accountable' for the U.S. Capitol attack.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Biden, Trump likely to clinch nomination after Republican and Democratic primaries in Washington, Georgia, MississippiPresident Biden clinched the 2024 Democratic nomination, and former President Donald Trump may clinch the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Key Republican Senate candidates trail Democrats even as Trump leads Biden: PollsFormer President Donald Trump is beating President Joe Biden in Arizona and Nevada, but GOP Senate candidates aren't having similar success.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump keeps losing some Republican primary voters to Haley: Will it matter when he faces Biden?'Oh, they'll vote for me again,' he has boasted.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden leans on his Democratic predecessors as Trump remains isolated from other Republican leadersPresident Joe Biden will share a stage with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York as he raises money for his reelection campaign.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Biden leans on his Democratic predecessors as Trump remains isolated from other Republican leadersPresident Joe Biden will share a stage with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York as he raises money for his reelection campaign.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »