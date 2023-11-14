Republican Speaker of the House Passes Continuing Resolution with Democratic Support

New Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson managed to pass a continuing resolution on Tuesday that sets up the possibility of the government avoiding a shutdown on November 17 but had to rely on the support of Democratic votes to get the spending bill through.

Johnson, who inherited the problem of a potential government shutdown when he was elected to the role after weeks of paralysis, saw 93 members of his conference in the Republican-controlled lower legislative chamber vote against his proposal. Almost all Democrats—209 members—voted for the plan with two voting against it. The new Speaker assumed the gavel following his predecessor Kevin McCarthy's ouster after he drew the ire of some members of his own party when he struck a deal with the opposition Democrats to pass a stopgap spending bill. That agreement kept the government financed until November 17. A government shutdown would have meant hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and would have had their paychecks paused, which would have slowed the economy ahead of the holidays

