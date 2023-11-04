Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Increase Transparency on Border Crossers and Illegal Aliens

A group of Republican Senators has introduced legislation that would require President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make public the monthly total of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States — a figure that is currently buried and must be estimated by experts

. The bill, called the “Southern Border Transparency Act”, aims to ensure that DHS discloses all relevant information regarding the number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States interior every month, as well as what countries they are from and how many are rewarded with work permits, among other specifics. Senator John Cornyn, one of the bill's sponsors, stated that the Biden administration has been hiding record levels of illegal immigration and that Americans deserve to know the exact number of migrants being released into the country. The bill aims to shed light on the consequences of the administration's actions. Since early 2021, Biden's DHS has been implementing a Catch and Release network that includes a parole pipeline for border crossers and illegal aliens seeking release into American communities after arriving at the US-Mexico border. Currently, little is known about the nationalities, whereabouts, and asylum status of these individuals. The legislation seeks to address this lack of transparency within three years

United States Headlines

