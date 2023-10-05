Republican Says Matt Gaetz Would Be a 'Great Dictator'

A Republican Representative said that Matt Gaetz would be a 'great dictator' outside of the U.S. after the Florida Representative triggered the vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

'The one thing that the White House, House Democrats, and many of us on the conservative side of the Republican caucus would argue is that the thing we have in common is Kevin McCarthy said something to all of us at one point or another that he didn't really mean and never intended to live up to.

Read more:

Newsweek »

GOP Rep. Says He'd Support Booting 'Pathetic' Matt Gaetz From Republican Conference'It's a waste of time having conversations with these people,' Ohio Rep. David Joyce said of Gaetz and other Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy.

Who is Matt Gaetz, the Republican who toppled a speaker?Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., succeeded Tuesday where no Republican has before: He nearly single handedly ousted a sitting House speaker.

Matt Gaetz Said He Took ED Meds to 'Go All Night,' Says GOP Senator“He bragged about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with an energy drink,” claimed Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Matt Gaetz uses McCarthy ouster, boos from colleagues to launch campaign fundraising pushRepublican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz launched a new fundraising push to capitalize on his successful effort to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Matt Gaetz just positioned himself for Florida governorMany view his moves as a bid for attention ahead of 2026.