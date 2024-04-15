Republican Representative Calls for Reconsideration of FISA Vote

Shortly after FISA passed on the House floor, 273 to 147, on Friday, Rep. Laurel Lee called for a motion to reconsider the vote, pushingChairman Mike Turner to call for a motion to table Lee’s motion. Luna demanded a recorded vote on the motion to table, which is set to take place Monday night.

“I urge all Members of Congress to vote NO on the motion to table the motion to reconsider,” Luna said, adding that she is “specifically asking the 56 Members of Congress” who voted for FISA but against Biggs’s amendment to vote against the motion.

