Republican Rep. Introduces Bill to Rename Washington Dulles Airport after Donald Trump

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA) introduced a bill to designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The airport, located 26 miles west of Washington, DC, is currently named after John Foster Dulles, a United States Secretary of State during the Eisenhower administration from 1953 until 1959. John Foster Dulles was a significant figure in the early Cold War era, opposing communism.

He was also reportedly involved in the 1953 Iranian coup d’état and the overthrow of the Guatemalan government. His younger brother, Allan Welsh Dulles, was the CIA Director from 1953 through 1961. Dulles opened in 1962 and was dedicated by President John F. Kennedy with former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in attendance. The airport’s main terminal is a regional landmark designed by Eero Saarinen, who also designed the Gateway Arch in St. Loui

