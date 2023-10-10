Republican Green Beret veteran raises $150,000 in campaign for Rep. Abigail Spanberger's seat

EXCLUSIVE — Republican Derrick Anderson, who is campaigning to take Rep. Abigail Spanberger's (D-VA) seat in 2024, has raised over $150,000 since launching his bid for Virginia's 7th Congressional District two weeks ago.

Virginia's 7th District is one of several House seats being targeted by the Republican Party as the GOP hopes to secure a wider majority in the lower chamber of Congress. Spanberger has not announced whether she will run for reelection, but Republicans are lining up to flip the seat red.Anderson's fundraising total was first shared with the Washington Examiner.

"We started this campaign less than two weeks ago, and I’m pleased to announce that we have seen a strong wave of support from across the district and country,” Anderson said. “Raising more than $150,000 in less than two weeks shows that folks are ready to invest in change. They’re sick of Joe Biden’s failures. headtopics.com

Anderson is facing five other Republicans in the primary, including other veterans like former Navy SEAL Cameron Hamilton, Republican Bill Moher, Jon Myers, and Shaliek Tarpley. Moher's campaign is reporting a cash-on-hand total of $296,167, while Spanberger remains the top fundraiser with $1,183,614 cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission. A spokesperson for Hamilton's campaign told the Washington Examiner his fundraising totals would be available closer to the filing date for this quarter next week.

Anderson has received endorsements from several national Republicans, including Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI). Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), an Army veteran, and Mike Waltz (R-FL), the only Green Beret veteran in Congress, have also endorsed Anderson. headtopics.com

