Republican debate live updates | Second GOP debate kicks off

Follow along for live updates of the debate. In a statement after the candidate field was released Monday night, Hutchinson said he measures his success by the voter response he gets in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.
He says his goal is to boost his polling numbers to 4% in one of those states before Thanksgiving.
“If that goal is met, then I remain competitive and in contention,” he wrote. In lieu of the second debate, he is going to be in Detroit — the same city Trump is traveling to. He plans to hold a press conference to highlight what he says are the former president’s “false promises to blue collar and union workers in Michigan and across America.”
