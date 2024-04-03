Republican Congresswoman Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot

Republican was admitted to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies on Monday afternoon, after “experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg.” She was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome after a blood clot was found. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) smiles before the first Republican primary debate for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on Jan. 25, 2024, in Fort Lupton, Colorado.

Boebert underwent surgery on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Colorado for a blood clot in her leg and is expected to make a full recovery. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) “We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” the statement quoted Dr. Rebecca Bade as saying. “Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery.” Boebert gave a quote thanking the staff members at the hospital for their work and said she would soon return to wor

