Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Maria Bartiromo Clash Over Kevin McCarthy

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo engaged in a heated debate over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Mace accused McCarthy of lying and making bad deals , while Bartiromo questioned when Republican s would unite to achieve their goals.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace Maria Bartiromo Kevin Mccarthy Debate Lies Bad Deals Unity Goals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Even Maria Bartiromo Has Had Enough of Nancy Mace’s ActThe Fox host became visibly exasperated, scolding the GOP congresswoman for her obsessive criticism of the former House speaker she helped remove.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Republican Vince Fong Advances to Runoff Election to Replace Kevin McCarthySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Republican Mike Boudreaux advances to special election to complete term of ousted Speaker McCarthyCounty Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is advancing to a May election in California to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January. Boudreaux will face state legislator Vince Fong in the May 21 special election in the 20th District.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Republican Mike Boudreaux advances to special election to complete term of ousted Speaker McCarthyCounty Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is advancing to a May election in California to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Republican Mike Boudreaux advances to special election to complete term of ousted Speaker McCarthyCounty Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is advancing to a May election in California to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Republican Mike Boudreaux advances to special election to complete term of ousted Speaker McCarthyCounty Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is advancing to a May election in California to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »