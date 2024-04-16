Republican Congressman Criticizes House Democrats for Opposing Arms Transfer to Israel

Rep. Brian Mast is calling out House Democrats , including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi , who urged the Biden administration to “reconsider” the authorization of an arms package transfer to Israel that reportedly includes F-35 fighter jets, after F-35s reportedly helped deter Iran and its proxies’ aerial attacks on Israel Sunday.“Just last week, Pelosi and the Squad demanded Joe Biden stop transferring ‘offensive weapons’ to Israel ,” Mast told the outlet. “This was akin to them calling for the U.

Per CNN, F-35s and F-15s were used in defending Israel against the attacks on Sunday, where UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles were launched at Israel.

Brian Mast House Democrats Nancy Pelosi Arms Transfer Israel F-35 Fighter Jets Iran Aerial Attacks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Republican condemns Democrats’ ‘sexualization of everything’ after Easter controversyRep. Claudia Tenney bashed the Biden administration's designation of Easter as Transgender Visibility Day, saying it reflected Democrats' 'sexualization of everything.'

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Nancy Pelosi Among 40 House Democrats Demanding Biden Halt Weapon Transfers to IsraelHouse Democrats wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging them to halt the the transfer of weapons until a full investigation into the airstrike was completed.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise offers endorsement in Kansas House raceEXCLUSIVE – House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise has endorsed Dr. Prasanth Reddy for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighs in on House Republican turmoilFormer House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the turmoil within the House Republican caucus and the decisions of his successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson. McCarthy also talks about the impact of Rep. Matt Gaetz's ouster on the Republican party.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

White House rejects long-shot House Republican effort to get President Joe Biden to testifyThe White House is rejecting a long-shot effort from House Republicans to get President Joe Biden to testify before lawmakers in the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

White House rejects long-shot House Republican effort to get President Joe Biden to testifyThe White House is rejecting a long-shot effort from House Republicans to get President Joe Biden to testify before lawmakers in the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »