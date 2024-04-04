Republican Congressman Criticizes Biden for Acknowledging Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter

Like many other Republican s, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden criticized President Joe Biden for acknowledging Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday. Van Orden claimed that Biden intentionally chose the holiest day in Western Christendom to focus on something other than the resurrection of Christ.

