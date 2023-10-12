Republican Chaos Has Conservative Media Fuming. It’s Their Fault It Happened.

The relationship between conservative media and Republican leaders began to deteriorate in more fundamental ways in the late 2000s and 2010s. Two factors were at play. | Timothy A.

The leaders of conservative talk radio and cable news have spent years assailing GOP congressional leaders — including McCarthy — and they are largely responsible for turning far-right rebels like Gaetz into stars. Going back to the 1990s, conservative media created the political ecosystem in which torching and targeting Republican leaders is good politics on the right.

Explaining why Republicans had to backtrack from promises and cut bipartisan deals, however, was neither entertaining nor engaging. It was dry, boring — and unsatisfying. Hosts therefore never hesitated to blast the GOP for such betrayals or to boost rank-and-file members trying to pressure leadership. Then-Freshman Rep. Van Hilleary (R-Tenn. headtopics.com

Additional competition meant pressure on hosts not to get outflanked on the right by new upstarts who could make a name for themselves by being incendiary and demanding even greater ideological purity and hardball tactics from congressional Republicans.

When then-Speaker John Boehner made an initial offer to Obama, Limbaugh blasted the speaker’s press conference as a “seminar on how to surrender.” | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo, “went really crazy right and got a big audience, and he dragged Hannity to the dark side. He dragged Rush to the dark side. And these guys—I used to talk to them all the time. headtopics.com

In addition to routinely heaping scorn on Republican leaders, talk radio hosts promoted far-right members of Congress who were all too happy to embrace the ideological purity and political warfare demanded by conservative media. These members became frequent guests, who were happy to lob rhetorical bombs, which made for good radio and good fundraising opportunities for lawmakers.

