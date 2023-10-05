Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar seeks to have assault arrest expunged

, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The case was dismissed after Sanz completed 36 sessions of batterer intervention and 12 hours of community service at a church. A spokesperson for Sanz did not respond to requests for comment. Sanz’s sister could not be reached for comment.

Two days later, a protective order was issued against Sanz, barring him from going within 200 feet of the home where his sister lived or contacting her in a "threatening or harassing manner," the protective order states.

"​​After talking to my mother and sister did I realize that in essence the chair never did hit me, things happened so fast through all the excitement," she wrote. Sanz announced his candidacy for the U.S. House seat late last month, running as a Republican challenger to Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat and his former boss.

Sanz said in his campaign announcement that working for the Democratic incumbent was an "unparalleled" experience but led him to realize his values didn't align with Cuellar. Before working in Cuellar's office, Sanz was an ESPN-Mexico sports analyst. He currently lives in Laredo, but was born in Mexico City and raised in the Houston suburbs.

Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas says three young men wearing ski masks carjacked him at gunpoint outside his home in Washington, D.C., Monday night. His car was recovered by police a short time later. Cuellar spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill about what happened.

