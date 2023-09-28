Republican candidates step up attacks on Trump at second debate

Seven Republican presidential hopefuls took aim at former President Donald Trump for skipping Wednesday night's debate as they made their case for the Oval Office. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the analysis.

Republican candidates criticize former President Donald Trump at GOP debateThe Republican candidates running for president are beginning to spend more time criticizing the front-runner, former president Donald Trump. NBC 5’s political reporter Phil Prazan explores what happened at Wednesday’s GOP debate.

UAW president slams Trump’s labor record ahead of former president's appearance at rallyUnited Auto Workers President Shawn Fain expressed criticism of former President Donald Trump and his labor record, claiming Trump could have a hard time winning over members of the UAW ahead of his visit.

After months of waffling, McCarthy backs Trump, insults DeSantisMcCarthy said Sunday that he believes Trump will be the Republican nominee for president....

Dallas Republican Party, public commenters share thoughts on Mayor Eric Johnson's switch to Republican PartyDuring Dallas City Council public comment, one man told Mayor Eric Johnson he's 'fired.'

G.O.P. Debate Fact-Check: What Haley, Ramaswamy and Others SaidSeven Republican candidates, minus Donald J. Trump again, promoted their records and attacked one another — along with Mr. Trump and President Biden — sometimes using questionable claims.

2nd Republican debate in 2024 presidential race: Live updatesSeven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party's second presidential debate.