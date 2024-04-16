Republican Attorneys General Warn Bank of America Against Alleged 'De-Banking' Practices

Over a dozen Republican attorneys general are warning a major U.S. bank against alleged practices of 'de-banking' certain customers because of their religious or political views . In a letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, along with 14 of his Republican colleagues told Bank of America CEO Brian T.

The letter cites recent news reports that the bank cooperated with the FBI and U.S. Treasury to profile conservative and religious Americans as potential domestic terrorists. 'Bank of America’s practice of canceling the bank accounts of conservatives and even turning over information about customer’s purchases to federal law enforcement undermines free speech, religious freedom, and the right to privacy,' Kobach told Fox News Digital. 'It’s discriminatory and likely illegal.

