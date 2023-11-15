Republican Attorneys General Association Urges State AGs to Combat Organizations with Ties to Hamas

State attorneys general should be on the legal front lines of combating U.S.-based organizations with ties to Hamas, a group representing Republican state AGs is urging their colleagues.

In a resolution adopted Friday and published today, the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) calls on 'state attorneys general to use the legal tools at their disposal to investigate and, where applicable, prosecute organizations within their jurisdictions that provide aid or funding to Hamas or other organizations which provide support to terrorists.' 'Last month’s senseless attack on Israeli civilians should not divide Americans but unite us in the common causes of love, compassion, and empathy,' said RAGA Chairman Sean Reyes, Utah's attorney general. 'We need to root out the evil that is Hamas wherever it exists, at home or across the globe, and the nation’s Republican attorneys general are doing their part to hold terrorists and terrorist sympathizers accountable,' he sai

