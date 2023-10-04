Reptile Ending (Including Frisbee Scene) Explained By Director

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Reptile movie ending, including the frisbee scene, gets explained by director Grant Singer.

In an interview with Radio Times, Singer explained the Reptile ending. The director also shared some insights into the frisbee moment that plays a major role in the ending.

The movie very much evokes this feeling of not knowing. And it's this fine, delicate balance between making something satisfying for the viewer, but also not showing them something.

So there are these like, acts of God in the movie. These serendipitous moments – like Benicio at the end of the second act, where he's putting away the case binder of the murder book and these two photos just accidentally fall out. headtopics.com

We really like this idea of this act of God occurring in the standoff between these two characters. And the frisbee... well, first of all, the frisbee is motivated by just these kids playing right outside the house. And this idea that kids playing was like a really... I think a nice metaphor, a nice counterpoint to what is going to occur inside the house.

The idea is that I'm the kids playing. This is my first movie, I'm just enjoying myself, I'm just playing and this is my thing. And then the moment when the kids look and make eye contact with Benicio in the window, that's me making eye contact with my lead actor, that's a moment where like the filmmaker and the actor have this moment of connection.

