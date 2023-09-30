Reptile Ending Explained: Who The Killer Is

Benicio del Toro solves the murder. When he brings evidence against the killer and corrupt members of his department to the chief of police, the pair pay a visit to Captain Allen (Eric Bogosian) whose been concealing the identity of the murderer the entire time.

Unbeknownst to Nichols, the deception goes all the way to the chief of police, and Nichols is forced to get into a shootout with his former colleagues before he can expose the entire conspiracy. Full of red herrings, plot twists, and a surprising actor reunion, it delivers on the hallmarks of a gripping procedural but nevertheless leaves a few lingering questions, making Reptile a frustrating crime drama.

Will Grady Killed Summer In Reptile In a rather confusing flashback, it's revealed that Will Grady killed Summer. When Detective Nichols is chasing down yet another lead and trying to figure out who Rudy Rackozy called so many times on the day that Summer was killed. It isn't stated out loud but it's implied that Rudy called Will, who is seen in yet another flashback standing over Summer's barely-breathing body.

