'Reptile' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Netflix Crime Thriller

From Benicio del Toro to Justin Timberlake, here's who stars in Netflix's gripping new crime-thriller film Reptile. Reptile had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and had a limited theatrical release on September 22, before ultimately landing on Netflix on September 29.

From the initial reviews and reactions, and all that we know so far about the film, it seems to have all the right ingredients for a great film, especially if you are a genre fan. With gritty characters, tense narrative, and plot twists (which are to be expected), Reptile has the potential to join some of the best neo-noir crime thriller films of all time, like Zodiac, Se7en, Mystic River, Fargo, and more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at who plays who in this exciting new crime thriller.

Reptile Release Date September 29, 2023 Director Grant Singer Cast Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Thad Luckinbill, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Owen Teague Rating R Runtime 134 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Crime, Thriller, Drama Writers Benjamin Brewer, Grant Singer Benicio del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols Tom Nichols is the leading detective in a murder case where a local woman is brutally killed.

Read more:

Collider »

Foundation Cast & Character Guide: Where Else To See The Stars Of The AppleTV+ Sci-FiA remarkable cast.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar Cast & Character GuideWho plays who in Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar?

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land Cast & Character GuideWho plays who in Red Dwarf: The Promised Land?

Castlevania: Nocturne Cast & Character GuideActors for the Castlevania: Nocturne characters

Wes Anderson's The Swan Cast & Character GuideWho's who in Wes Anderson's short film?

'Gen V' Cast & Character Guide: Who Are the New Students in 'The Boys' SpinoffFrom Jaz Sinclair to Patrick Schwarzenegger, here's who stars in the hotly anticipated spinoff of The Boys; Gen V.