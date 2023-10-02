Reptile (2023) | ScreenRant

Read more:

screenrant »

Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMonster is a drama-thriller film that follows a trio of characters slowly uncovering the reason behind a young boy's behavioral changes. When Saori notices her son is acting disturbingly, she confronts his teacher, believing they may be responsible. But the truth goes deeper and darker as the story unfolds through the perspectives of mother, son, and teacher.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 - September 30, 2023View 2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

The Chicago Marathon Course MapThe 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is on October 8, 2023.

Dexter: New Blood (2021) | ScreenRantDexter: New Blood takes place ten years after the conclusion of the original Dexter TV series after Dexter heads off into a Hurricane to fake his death and start a new life. To escape his past and give his children a potentially better life, Dexter assumes the identity of Jim Lindsay, a woodsman of the north who works at a small sporting goods store. Dexter is in a new relationship, his murderous desires are suppressed, and his father figure, Harry, has been replaced by Debra, his sister, who perished in the last series. However, when Dexter's son Harrison somehow tracks him down during several incidents around his new home, Dexter realizes that his dark side may not be gone. Worse still, his son may also be harboring his own.

love on the spectrum | ScreenRantLove on the Spectrum is a reality television show streaming on Netflix that follows the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum. The series premiered in 2022, and is based on the Australian show of the same name.