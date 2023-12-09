Reps. Stefanik and Moskowitz demand Harvard, MIT and UPenn presidents be fired over handling of antisemitism on campus

The University of Pennsylvania campus is a hotbed of antisemitism, with students openly chanting, “We are Hamas,” and others accused of hate-motivated crimes still allowed in class. President Liz Magill told a congressional hearing Tuesday the university has formed an antisemitism task force, but her job hangs in the balance after she refused to say at the hearing calling for genocide against Jewish people violated the school’s code of conduct.
