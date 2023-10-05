Reports that China has been dumping Treasury bonds have been greatly exaggerated

Data purporting to show that China has been dumping its holdings of Treasury bonds have caught the attention of market bears and the financial press.

In a blog post published this week that caught the attention of some on Wall Street, Brad Setser, an economist and senior fellow at the Council for Foreign Relations, showed that a popular U.S. government data series on holdings of U.S. assets by foreign buyers doesn’t tell the whole story.

Although China has slightly pared back its Treasury holdings over the past two years, its total exposure to U.S. assets appears to have changed little going back to 2015, contrary to claims that China has been actively “de-dollarizing” as geopolitical tensions with the U.S. have flared. headtopics.com

“The small reduction in their holdings is most likely due to a decision not to reinvest the proceeds back into the market.” To be sure, Wall Street bond-market analysts have more readily blamed the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, stubborn inflation, and worries about the U.S.’s ballooning debt load as the primary drivers behind the selloff. But bearish voices on social media and elsewhere have fixated on signs of China selling to support their argument that foreign governments are souring on U.S.

