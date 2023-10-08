Reports: Egyptian Policeman Shoots Dead Two Israeli Tourists in Alexandria

An Egyptian policeman reportedly opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday morning, shooting dead two alongside one Egyptian, according to Egypt’s Interior Ministry.

File/Excavation, small sphinx and column erected in 298 on the Acropolis of Alexandria. (Insights/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) The RT Arabic outlet says two Israelis were killed by an Egyptian policeman, while Walla news says its has received word of one Israeli killed and one wounded.

According to RT Arabic, a security source says a policeman fired his weapon at the Israeli tourist group in the city’s Amoud Al-Sawari area, the Sunday’s attack came after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack on Israel 24-hours earlier, which has included the firing of thousands of rockets onto the Jewish state and the infiltration of Israeli territory by land, air, and sea.Israel’s military response –“Operation Sword of Iron”– has led to the deaths of 198 Palestinians and 1,864 people injured. headtopics.com

The Islamic terrorist attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.Donald Trump: Terror Attack on Israel An ‘Act of Savagery'Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is ‘at war.’ Follow live updatesTenney: Biden Admin.

Read more:

BreitbartNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist siteLocal media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist siteLocal media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian

Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist siteLocal media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian. Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another period was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. It says the suspected assailant was detained. Israel's Zaka rescue service reported two people kille

Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist siteLocal media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Egyptian policeman opens fire on Israeli tourists, reports sayLocal media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Policeman in Egypt kills 2 Israelis and 1 Egyptian at tourist siteVideo shows giant blasts from rocket attack by Israel in Gaza following Hamas attack