Report Shows Growing Cancer Cases and the Importance of Healthy Lifestyle Habits

The report comes out every five years and provides insight into trends and potential areas for intervention, according to ACS. About 20 million cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, the most recent year for which data was available. Nearly 10 million people died from cancer worldwide that year. That sounds dire, but ACS said the outlook assumes cancer rates remain the same. It’s the growing and aging population driving the forecast higher.

But we risk even more cancer cases if we, as a society, don’t get serious about healthy lifestyle habits, warned Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president of surveillance and health equity science at ACS. Jemal, senior author of the study, said Thursday that almost 50% of cancer cases worldwide are potentially preventable

6 Ways To Lower Your Risk Of Colon CancerYou may think of cancer as an age-related disease, but it very much affects young people—especially colon cancer. This cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men under 50 and is the second leading cause for women under 50 (behind breast cancer). And its prevalence is only rising. Estimates show that by 2030, colon cancer diagnoses are expected to increase by 90-124% for those 20-34 years of age and by 28-46% for those 35 to 49 years of age. One reason for this is that there is a big lifestyle and environmental component to the disease. In fact, data suggests that around 50% of colon cancer cases can be prevented through lifestyle modifications. And as cancer can take decades to progress, it’s never too early to start to think about prevention. Here’s what you need to know about colon cancer and six habits that could help lower your risk for it.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

