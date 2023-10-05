Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation

FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his wife Nadine Arslanian, pose for a photo on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 20, 2022. Arslanian, the then-future wife of Sen.
A lawyer for Nadine Menendez, David Schertler, did not immediately respond to a message left Thursday by The Associated Press. The AP also asked a spokesperson in Menendez's office to pass along a message requesting comment from her.
In dashcam video recorded at the scene, Nadine Menendez is heard asking officers why Koop was in the road. She tells police that she “didn’t do anything wrong." In her police interview, she said that Koop “ran across the roadway and jumped onto the hood” of her car. headtopics.com
“The family really has had serious concerns over what we felt was a very sparse, one-sided investigation,” Koop's sister, Rosemarie Koop-Angelicola, told the Times. “We felt that the whole thing was very silently swept under the rug.” A person who answered a phone at Koop-Angelicola's home Thursday told the AP that she would not be granting further interviews.
The vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, was left with a shattered windshield and a front end that had been badly damaged by hitting Koop and a nearby parked car, according to the report.