Report: NJ School District Bans Halloween Festivities, Citing ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’

Students in a New Jersey school district have been barred from Halloween festivities during school hours in the name of “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Taylor said in the letter that he realizes his decision to cancel Halloween “may make some uncomfortable and elicit some challenges across our community.” The district said its ten school principals were “overwhelmingly in favor” of canceling Halloween festivities at school in favor of holding some kind of fall festival instead, according to NBC.

However, New Jersey’s Democrat Gov., Phil Murphy, did not seem as enthusiastic about the school district’s decision. A spokesperson for the South Orange and Maplewood said its position has not changed, despite the governor’s open dislike of its decision. headtopics.com

Taylor said he expects some elementary schools in the district to move ahead with plans for a fall or harvest festival on Halloween, according to the report.

