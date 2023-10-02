Report: Los Angeles Angels split with manager Phil Nevin after 2 seasons

Nevin will not return next season to lead the Angels, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum. Nevin's contract with the team expired after this season, and the club opted not to give him a new deal.NEWS: Phil Nevin will not return as Angels manager, sources tellNo word yet on the future of GM Perry Minasian.Nevin spent nearly two seasons leading the Angels.

NEWS: Phil Nevin will not return as Angels manager, sources tellNo word yet on the future of GM Perry Minasian.Nevin spent nearly two seasons leading the Angels. He took over last year in the middle of the season after the club fired Joe Maddon, who failed to lead the club to a winning record since he was hired before the 2020 campaign.

Nevin's job at the helm wasn't much better. He went 46-60 in the back half of last season, and the club went just 73-89 this year. The Angels haven't been to the playoffs since 2014.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.