Report Claims Israel Uses AI Program to Identify Targets in Gaza

A report claims that Israel uses an AI program called ' Lavender ' to identify potential targets in its war against Hamas in Gaza . Israel denies the claim. World leaders are scrutinizing the report, especially after the Israel i military's killing of aid workers .

Israel AI Program Lavender Targets Gaza Hamas Report Denial World Leaders Military Killing Aid Workers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Forbes / 🏆 394. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isolated, US & Israel see UN states back report on Israeli genocide in GazaDozens of diplomats, mostly representing Arab and Muslim countries but also Latin America, defend Francesca Albanese's mandate and her report accusing Tel Aviv of carrying out genocide of Palestinians.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Isolated, US & Israel see UN states back report on Israeli genocide in GazaDozens of diplomats, mostly representing Arab and Muslim countries but also Latin America, defend Francesca Albanese's mandate and her report accusing Tel Aviv of carrying out genocide of Palestinians.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Isolated, US & Israel see UN states back report on Israeli genocide in GazaDozens of diplomats, mostly representing Arab and Muslim countries but also Latin America, defend Francesca Albanese's mandate and her report accusing Tel Aviv of carrying out genocide of Palestinians.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Newspaper Haaretz Details Israeli Forces' Use of "Kill Zones" in GazaOne Israeli reserve officer told the paper that, 'orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed.'

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Austin to meet with Israeli defense minister as US-Israel tensions flare over Gaza strategyDaily on Defense: Austin meets Gallant under cloud, ISIS threat assessed, and a changing of the guard at Boeing

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates as Gaza Militants Fire Rockets into IsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict escalates as Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel and Israel responds with airstrikes. The violence has resulted in casualties on both sides and widespread destruction in Gaza. The international community calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »