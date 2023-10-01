Report: Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and 1st-round picks

Holiday recently was traded to Portland as part of last week's blockbuster tradeHoliday, 33, averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists in 67 games with the Bucks last season.

The move helps Portland gather assets for the future.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Blazers trading Jrue Holiday to Celtics days after Damian Lillard blockbusterJrue Holiday said he wanted to retire with the Bucks, but now he’s with one of their top competitors in the Eastern Conference.

Jrue Holiday reportedly traded to Celtics from BlazersJrue Holiday has reportedly been traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and two draft picks.

Blazers agree to trade Jrue Holiday to Celtics, stoking East arms raceHoliday was acquired by the Blazers last week in the blockbuster deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Celtics Acquire Jrue Holiday From Blazers For Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Two FRPsCeltics Acquire Jrue Holiday From Blazers For Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Two FRPs - RealGM Wiretap

Reports: Celtics land former Sixer Jrue Holiday in blockbuster trade with PortlandJrue Holiday, who was traded to Portland earlier this week in the Damian Lillard deal, had been linked with a return to Philadelphia as a James Harden replacement.

Where NBA insiders believe Jrue Holiday will land, and why it could haunt BucksJrue Holiday is no longer a Buck — but that could be a problem for Milwaukee's title hopes.

Holiday recently was traded to Portland as part of last week's blockbuster tradeHoliday, 33, averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists in 67 games with the Bucks last season. Holiday is a two-time All-Star and has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team five times. He will help shore up an already-strong Celtics defense that allowed 111.4 points per game last season, one of the lowest figures in the league.

Portland continues to rebuild after Damian Lillard trade

The move helps Portland gather assets for the future.

Wojnarowski reported Portland will take calls on moving Brogdon to another team

because of the plethora of young guards on the Trail Blazers' roster. Brogdon is coming off a season in which he won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds with the Celtics during the 2022-23 season.

Williams will pair with recently acquired Deandre Ayton in the Blazers' frontcourt.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported last week the Blazers view Ayton as a top-five center in the NBA

, and having another piece to complement him could help his development.

The Holiday deal also netted valuable draft picks. Portland traded away its initial 2024 first-round pick in a 2021 deal with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls currently hold that pick, though it's protected for selections 1-14 in the 2024 NBA Draft. Given the way the Trail Blazers have operated this offseason, the team has a good chance of getting that pick back.

In the event that doesn't happen, Sunday's trade with the Celtics guarantees Portland will have at least one first-round pick in 2024. The team can use that pick — or picks — to acquire more talent to put around 2023 No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, 2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.

Williams, 25, should provide a strong presence on defense. Injuries limited Williams to 35 games last season, but the center made his first All-Defensive appearance during the 2021-22 season. Over his career, Williams has averaged 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.