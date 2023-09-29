Report: Bills safety Damar Hamlin expected to make season debut vs. Dolphins in first game since cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin is apparently set to make his season debut, roughly nine months after his terrifying on-field collapse late last season.

Hamlin is expected to play for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in their game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The report came shortly after the Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer, who is dealing with a knee injury, from the matchup.

Hamlin podría reaparecer con los Bills ante la ausencia de Poyer contra los DolphinsEl safety titular de los Bills Jordan Poyer quedó descartado del partido del domingo ante los Dolphins de Miami, lo que podría abrir la puerta para que Damar Hamlin aparezca en su primer juego de temporada regular desde que sufrió un paro cardiaco durante un encuentro en enero pasado.

Breaking Down the First Week 4 Dolphins-Bills Injury ReportBoth teams were missing some key players from practice Wednesday

